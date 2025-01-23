Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire in Poland's Coal Mine

A coal miner has died following a fire ignited by methane at Knurow-Szczyglowice colliery in southern Poland. The incident injured 16 miners, with nine suffering severe burns. One miner succumbed to injuries. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire. Poland's coal mines have experienced similar incidents before.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

A coal miner has died following a fire at the Knurow-Szczyglowice colliery in southern Poland, confirmed hospital authorities on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred after methane ignited approximately 850 meters (2,800 feet) below ground level, injuring 16 miners. Among those affected, nine sustained severe burns and were transported to a specialized unit in Siemianowice Slaskie for treatment. The remaining five were taken to other hospitals for care.

Wojciech Smetek, a spokesman for the Siemianowice Slaskie hospital, announced that one of the injured miners had succumbed to the injuries. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the blaze, amidst a troubling pattern of methane-related incidents in Poland's coal mines, which have historically led to fires and deadly explosions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

