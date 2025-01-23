Left Menu

Building the Future: Digital Transformation in Built Environment Education

Digital technologies are transforming the built environment sector, revolutionizing processes and empowering professionals. Programs at RICS SBE, Amity University emphasize these skills, providing students with opportunities for global careers. Collaborations with industry leaders and international exposure prepare students for success in this rapidly evolving field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:46 IST
Building the Future: Digital Transformation in Built Environment Education
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The built environment sector, encompassing architecture, engineering, construction, urban planning, and facilities management, is undergoing a seismic shift from traditional manual processes to cutting-edge digital technologies.

The advent of tools like Building Information Modeling (BIM), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and Digital Twin technologies is revolutionizing the way professionals design, manage, and optimize spaces. These technological advancements offer more than just streamlined processes—they are reshaping business strategies and decision-making processes.

Amid this transformation, RICS School of Built Environment (RICS SBE) at Amity University stands out. As India's first Built Environment School, accredited internationally by RICS (UK) and PMI (US), it equips students with digital and practical skills crucial for success in the evolving real estate and construction sectors. The programs not only focus on emerging technologies and sustainability but also facilitate collaborations with leading companies, enhancing internships, placements, and career opportunities for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025