Building the Future: Digital Transformation in Built Environment Education

The built environment sector, encompassing architecture, engineering, construction, urban planning, and facilities management, is undergoing a seismic shift from traditional manual processes to cutting-edge digital technologies.

The advent of tools like Building Information Modeling (BIM), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and Digital Twin technologies is revolutionizing the way professionals design, manage, and optimize spaces. These technological advancements offer more than just streamlined processes—they are reshaping business strategies and decision-making processes.

Amid this transformation, RICS School of Built Environment (RICS SBE) at Amity University stands out. As India's first Built Environment School, accredited internationally by RICS (UK) and PMI (US), it equips students with digital and practical skills crucial for success in the evolving real estate and construction sectors. The programs not only focus on emerging technologies and sustainability but also facilitate collaborations with leading companies, enhancing internships, placements, and career opportunities for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)