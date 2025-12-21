Parliamentary Push for Enhanced Childcare Facilities in Construction Sector

A parliamentary committee has sounded the alarm over insufficient childcare facilities for women construction workers, advocating the inclusion of NGOs in running creches. Only Madhya Pradesh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have functional facilities, as reported on the central portal.

In its report titled 'Safety and protection of women in unorganised sector,' the committee emphasizes the need to extend creche hours to align with women's work schedules. A fixed percentage of CSR funds should also be allocated towards childcare and maternity support in the sector.

The committee is calling for the government to spearhead a robust inspection mechanism, ensuring mandatory welfare facilities are enforced. It also advocates for integrating occupational health services into the Labour Code and enhancing mental healthcare for informal women workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)