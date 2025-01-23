Left Menu

Nippon Life India Asset Management Sees Profit Rise Amid Market Challenges

Nippon Life India Asset Management reports a 4% rise in profit, reaching Rs 295.4 crore for December 2024. Revenue grew by 39% to Rs 587.9 crore. The company's market share increased, and assets under management totaled Rs 6.56 lakh crore, with 20 million unique investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:57 IST
Nippon Life India Asset Management Sees Profit Rise Amid Market Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) has reported a 4% rise in its profit after tax, totaling Rs 295.4 crore for the quarter ending December 2024.

The company noted significant growth in revenue from operations, surging 39% to Rs 587.9 crore from the previous year's Rs 423.3 crore. This success is attributed to increased market share and strong SIP flows.

With Rs 6.56 lakh crore in assets under management, NAM India continues to lead the market, supported by the confidence of 20 million unique investors, the highest in the mutual fund industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025