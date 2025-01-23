Nippon Life India Asset Management Sees Profit Rise Amid Market Challenges

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) has reported a 4% rise in its profit after tax, totaling Rs 295.4 crore for the quarter ending December 2024.

The company noted significant growth in revenue from operations, surging 39% to Rs 587.9 crore from the previous year's Rs 423.3 crore. This success is attributed to increased market share and strong SIP flows.

With Rs 6.56 lakh crore in assets under management, NAM India continues to lead the market, supported by the confidence of 20 million unique investors, the highest in the mutual fund industry.

