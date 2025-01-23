Emilia Perez Leads Oscars Nominations

In a surprising turn, Netflix's Spanish-language musical 'Emilia Perez' has dominated this year's list of Academy Awards nominees, leading with an impressive 13 nominations. This film presents the transformative journey of a Mexican drug lord who transitions into a woman, opening a new chapter in her life.

Not far behind, 'The Brutalist,' a poignant narrative about a Holocaust survivor striving for the American dream, secured 10 nominations. Meanwhile, 'Wicked,' a prequel to 'The Wizard of Oz,' matched this achievement with its own slate of 10 nods.

The anticipation builds as the film industry awaits the Oscars ceremony, set to take place in Hollywood on March 2, where the winners will finally be revealed.

