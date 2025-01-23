Left Menu

Emilia Perez Leads Oscars Nominations

Netflix's Spanish-language musical 'Emilia Perez' topped the list of movies nominated for Academy Awards, earning 13 nominations. 'The Brutalist' and 'Wicked' followed with 10 nods each. The Oscars winners will be announced on March 2 in Hollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:37 IST
Emilia Perez Leads Oscars Nominations

In a surprising turn, Netflix's Spanish-language musical 'Emilia Perez' has dominated this year's list of Academy Awards nominees, leading with an impressive 13 nominations. This film presents the transformative journey of a Mexican drug lord who transitions into a woman, opening a new chapter in her life.

Not far behind, 'The Brutalist,' a poignant narrative about a Holocaust survivor striving for the American dream, secured 10 nominations. Meanwhile, 'Wicked,' a prequel to 'The Wizard of Oz,' matched this achievement with its own slate of 10 nods.

The anticipation builds as the film industry awaits the Oscars ceremony, set to take place in Hollywood on March 2, where the winners will finally be revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025