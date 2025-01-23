Nadda Blasts AAP, Accuses Kejriwal of Corruption in Delhi

BJP National President JP Nadda launched a vehement attack on the former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party, AAP, during a campaign event in Uttam Nagar. Nadda accused them of widespread corruption and governance failures, highlighting alleged scams, including a Rs 28,000 crore fraud in the Delhi Jal Board and a Rs 2,800 crore liquor scam.

Nadda criticized the AAP-led government for neglecting Delhi's development, asserting that Kejriwal topped the charts in deception. "The city's neglected state, with overflowing garbage, paints a dire picture," he stated. He also criticized Kejriwal's promises, claiming the Yamuna cleanup project was plagued with corruption.

Continuing his critique, Nadda blamed Kejriwal for ignoring education issues while engaging in corrupt activities, including a Rs 65,000 crore scam in Mohalla Clinics. He highlighted the failures in setting up promised infrastructure, like CCTV cameras, and accused Kejriwal's administration of allowing Delhi to fall into chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)