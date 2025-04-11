Left Menu

Karnataka Government Accused of Corruption and Middlemen Interference

The BJP accuses Karnataka ministers of corruption, alleging their chambers have become 'collection centres'. Contractors claim growing middlemen interference in government payments. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka State Contractors Association President R. Manjunath voice concerns over corruption and malpractice in government dealings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:40 IST
Karnataka Government Accused of Corruption and Middlemen Interference
Karnataka Assembly LoP R Ashoka (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka State Contractors Association's president has raised serious concerns over increased meddling by middlemen in government departments. This issue has drawn sharp remarks from BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, who affirmed the allegations, branding the ministers' chambers as 'collection centres' rather than work venues.

R Ashoka didn't hold back in his criticism, alleging that ministers are involved in collecting funds, which are then purportedly sent to a higher command to maintain their positions. He accused the government of focusing on monetary gains rather than Karnataka's development and cited Congress leaders echoing similar sentiments.

Further criticisms came from Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of rampant corruption. This comes after Karnataka State Contractors Association President R. Manjunath's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about improper contractor payments. Manjunath alleged that small and mid-level contractors are unpaid, with middlemen manipulating funds distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025