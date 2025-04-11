Karnataka Government Accused of Corruption and Middlemen Interference

The Karnataka State Contractors Association's president has raised serious concerns over increased meddling by middlemen in government departments. This issue has drawn sharp remarks from BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, who affirmed the allegations, branding the ministers' chambers as 'collection centres' rather than work venues.

R Ashoka didn't hold back in his criticism, alleging that ministers are involved in collecting funds, which are then purportedly sent to a higher command to maintain their positions. He accused the government of focusing on monetary gains rather than Karnataka's development and cited Congress leaders echoing similar sentiments.

Further criticisms came from Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of rampant corruption. This comes after Karnataka State Contractors Association President R. Manjunath's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about improper contractor payments. Manjunath alleged that small and mid-level contractors are unpaid, with middlemen manipulating funds distribution.

