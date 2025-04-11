Karnataka Government Accused of Corruption and Middlemen Interference
The BJP accuses Karnataka ministers of corruption, alleging their chambers have become 'collection centres'. Contractors claim growing middlemen interference in government payments. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka State Contractors Association President R. Manjunath voice concerns over corruption and malpractice in government dealings.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka State Contractors Association's president has raised serious concerns over increased meddling by middlemen in government departments. This issue has drawn sharp remarks from BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, who affirmed the allegations, branding the ministers' chambers as 'collection centres' rather than work venues.
R Ashoka didn't hold back in his criticism, alleging that ministers are involved in collecting funds, which are then purportedly sent to a higher command to maintain their positions. He accused the government of focusing on monetary gains rather than Karnataka's development and cited Congress leaders echoing similar sentiments.
Further criticisms came from Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of rampant corruption. This comes after Karnataka State Contractors Association President R. Manjunath's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about improper contractor payments. Manjunath alleged that small and mid-level contractors are unpaid, with middlemen manipulating funds distribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- corruption
- middlemen
- government
- payments
- contractors
- BJP
- opposition
- R Ashoka
- Pralhad Joshi
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Bengal: BJP Leader's House Attacked Amid Political Turmoil
BJP Outrage Over Leader's Murder in Ranchi Highlights Law and Order Concerns
Tensions Rise in Ranchi as Bandh Protests Unfold Over BJP Leader's Killing
Tamil Nadu Politics Heats Up as BJP’s Annamalai Heads to Delhi
Clash in Bhatpara: Bombs and Bullets Near BJP Leader’s Residence