Congress Chief Challenges PM Modi on Corruption During Madhya Pradesh Visit

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari extended a welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to the state on Friday, but simultaneously challenged Modi's anti-corruption record. Patwari reminded reporters of Modi's bold promises to tackle corruption and questioned whether the PM would act against individuals who allegedly looted the nation's wealth.

In an interview with ANI, Patwari expressed skepticism about the unfulfilled promises made by Modi during rallies 1.5 years ago. These included commitments such as competitive MSPs for crops, financial aid for women, and affordable LPG cylinders, which he claimed have not materialized, contributing to the state's financial woes.

Patwari raised concerns over a massive corruption scandal involving a former state transport department constable, Saurabh Sharma, and the alleged mismanagement by authorities. The Congress leader accused the BJP-led government of protecting those involved and urged PM Modi to clarify his stance on taking action against corruption offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)