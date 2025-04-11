Corruption Concerns: BJP Targets Congress in Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised serious allegations against the Congress-led government in Karnataka, forecasting its potential downfall due to surging corruption and appeasement politics.

Claims from the Karnataka State Contractors Association highlight increasing demands for commissions within government offices, namely those connected to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other senior ministers. Despite suggestions from the deputy chief minister to lodge complaints, frustrations are mounting.

BJP spokesperson Pratyush Kanth warned that rampant corruption has reached unprecedented levels, impacting small and medium contractors disproportionately. Promised reforms appear overshadowed by scandals, with escalating road taxes and utility bill issues compounding public dissatisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)