Supreme Court Reviews Corruption Allegations Against Ex-Karnataka CM

The Supreme Court is poised to give its judgment on a plea by senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, contesting the revival of a corruption case against him, originally dismissed for lack of sanction.

The Karnataka High Court earlier opened the gate for this case's revival, much to the chagrin of Yediyurappa and his co-accused, through a decision made on January 5, 2021.

At the heart of this legal fray are intricate questions about whether a judicial magistrate's order under Section 156(3) of the CrPC negates the need for prior sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act, a matter now resting with the Supreme Court.

