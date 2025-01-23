Left Menu

Bidding Tides Turn: India's Submarine Saga

The bid by Larsen & Toubro with Spain's Navantia for a €5 billion submarine deal for the Indian Navy ended due to non-compliance. German TKMS and Mazagon Dock are poised to win, backed by India's 'Make in India' initiative under the strategic partnership model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:12 IST
Bidding Tides Turn: India's Submarine Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfolding narrative surrounding India's Project 75-I submarine deal, a collaboration between Larsen & Toubro and Spanish defense heavyweight Navantia has reached an impasse. The Indian defense ministry identified non-compliance with RFP requirements, effectively nudging the German ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders collaboration to the forefront.

The joint efforts of TKMS and MDL, galvanized by the 'Make in India' initiative, aim to build submarines indigenously, marking a significant reduction in import reliance. The committee's findings favor TKMS-MDL, who now stand at the doorstep of clinching this major €5 billion contract.

TKMS CEO Oliver Burkhard envisions India as a pivotal hub for future submarine and warship production, leveraging local manufacturing advantages. As the drama unfolds, the announcement of the final selection by the defense ministry is anticipated in the forthcoming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025