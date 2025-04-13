MP Wera Hobhouse Denied Hong Kong Entry Amid Rising Tensions

A British member of parliament faced an unexpected hurdle last week when she was refused entry to Hong Kong. Wera Hobhouse, representing Bath from the Liberal Democratic Party, expressed her frustration on Bluesky, highlighting the unexplained nature of the decision.

The British Consulate in Hong Kong confirmed it is urgently addressing the issue with local authorities after Hobhouse, a known critic of Beijing's human rights record, was denied entry. The incident aligns with Beijing's historical dismissiveness towards outside scrutiny.

Hong Kong's shift away from Western-style freedoms since its 1997 return to Chinese rule has sparked significant international concern. The 2019 pro-democracy protests resulted in harsh crackdowns, and the continuing imposition of China's policies has severely restricted political expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)