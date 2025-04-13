Sikkim's Eco-Tourism Drive: A Model for Sustainable Growth

During the three-day International Youth Conclave in Yangang, Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang underscored the importance of tourism, which contributes nearly 10% to the state's GDP. The event showcased the region's potential for growth in eco-tourism and cultural tourism, emphasizing community empowerment.

With over 1,000 homestays and initiatives such as 'Mero Rukh Mero Santati' and 'Shishu Samriddhi Yojana', the government is demonstrating its commitment to sustainable development and climate action. The event marked 50 years of statehood, drawing 176 international representatives.

Chief Minister Tamang highlighted Sikkim's achievements in environmental conservation, poverty reduction, and women's empowerment. He stressed that the youth are pivotal to driving future tourism innovations, inviting them to lead green initiatives and connect cultures for sustainable growth.

