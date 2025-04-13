Left Menu

Sikkim's Eco-Tourism Drive: A Model for Sustainable Growth

Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang highlights tourism's significant contribution to the state's GDP at an international youth conclave. The focus is on eco-tourism and cultural tourism to empower local communities. With substantial growth in GDP and literacy, Sikkim aims to be a leading global tourism hub.

Gangtok | Updated: 13-04-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 12:28 IST
Sikkim's Eco-Tourism Drive: A Model for Sustainable Growth
During the three-day International Youth Conclave in Yangang, Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang underscored the importance of tourism, which contributes nearly 10% to the state's GDP. The event showcased the region's potential for growth in eco-tourism and cultural tourism, emphasizing community empowerment.

With over 1,000 homestays and initiatives such as 'Mero Rukh Mero Santati' and 'Shishu Samriddhi Yojana', the government is demonstrating its commitment to sustainable development and climate action. The event marked 50 years of statehood, drawing 176 international representatives.

Chief Minister Tamang highlighted Sikkim's achievements in environmental conservation, poverty reduction, and women's empowerment. He stressed that the youth are pivotal to driving future tourism innovations, inviting them to lead green initiatives and connect cultures for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

