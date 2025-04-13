Left Menu

Staying the Course: DAMU Employees' Unyielding Commitment to Farmers Amidst Unpaid Struggles

The sudden closure of District Agrometeorological Units left 130 employees unpaid but motivated to support farmers. Despite legal hurdles, their commitment ensured the continuation of critical weather advisories. Although a court order eventually secured their salaries, the future of DAMUs remains uncertain, causing ongoing distress among staff members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 12:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In January 2024, when the government mandated the shutdown of 199 District Agrometeorological Units (DAMUs), around 130 dedicated staff members chose to remain, unpaid, to continue assisting farmers in dealing with adverse weather conditions and climate challenges.

After taking legal action, these employees secured a court order that temporarily halted the units' closure, allowing them to continue their vital work. Their salaries were eventually paid on March 31, following a difficult year of personal sacrifice and resilience.

The uncertainty surrounding DAMUs persists despite political support and petitions urging reconsideration. While a replacement system is discussed, employees remain in a state of limbo, committed yet financially burdened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

