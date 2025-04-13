Staying the Course: DAMU Employees' Unyielding Commitment to Farmers Amidst Unpaid Struggles

In January 2024, when the government mandated the shutdown of 199 District Agrometeorological Units (DAMUs), around 130 dedicated staff members chose to remain, unpaid, to continue assisting farmers in dealing with adverse weather conditions and climate challenges.

After taking legal action, these employees secured a court order that temporarily halted the units' closure, allowing them to continue their vital work. Their salaries were eventually paid on March 31, following a difficult year of personal sacrifice and resilience.

The uncertainty surrounding DAMUs persists despite political support and petitions urging reconsideration. While a replacement system is discussed, employees remain in a state of limbo, committed yet financially burdened.

(With inputs from agencies.)