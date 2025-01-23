Left Menu

Gwalior Pushes for New Drinking Water Plant at Ramua Dam

The Gwalior Municipal Corporation has ordered the construction of a drinking water plant at Ramua Dam following a request from Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. This aims to address water issues for around 200,000 residents in the region. Site inspections and a compliance report are underway.

23-01-2025
Gwalior Pushes for New Drinking Water Plant at Ramua Dam
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gwalior Municipal Corporation has set the wheels in motion for the establishment of a drinking water plant at Ramua Dam. This initiative comes after a request was made by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, highlighting the urgent need for improved water supply in the area.

In 2022, Scindia had reached out to Bhupendra Singh, the then Urban Development and Housing Minister, following a petition from former MLA Munnalal Goyal. Goyal had stressed the importance of setting up the plant to alleviate water shortages affecting approximately 200,000 residents in parts of Gwalior.

The corporation has now directed the Assistant Minister for Water Supply and Conservation in Morar to promptly inspect the proposed location and kick-start the process. A compliance report is also required to track progress, ensuring Goyal and the municipal commissioner are updated ahead of their upcoming meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

