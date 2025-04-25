Federal Reversal Sparks Hope for International Students Amid Visa Chaos

In a critical about-face, the federal government announced the reversal of its decision to terminate the legal status of numerous international students across the United States. This move comes after a slew of court challenges aimed at the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, which left many students in legal limbo.

The terminations, many enacted without prior notice to the students or their academic institutions, affected more than 1,200 students nationwide. As a result, some faced deportation risks, with a few opting to leave the country or cease their studies. Federal courts have temporarily restored students' records amidst ongoing legal battles.

ICE, integral to the management of international student compliance via the SEVIS database, announced plans to reconsider its policy framework. The announcement assured that terminated records would remain active until further policy development, offering a temporary respite for affected students.

