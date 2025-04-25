Left Menu

Federal Reversal Sparks Hope for International Students Amid Visa Chaos

The federal government has reversed the termination of legal status for many international students following numerous lawsuits. Over 1,200 students lost their status or visas, risking deportation. ICE will restore student statuses temporarily while developing a formal policy. SEVIS, which tracks student compliance, was central to the issue.

Updated: 25-04-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a critical about-face, the federal government announced the reversal of its decision to terminate the legal status of numerous international students across the United States. This move comes after a slew of court challenges aimed at the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, which left many students in legal limbo.

The terminations, many enacted without prior notice to the students or their academic institutions, affected more than 1,200 students nationwide. As a result, some faced deportation risks, with a few opting to leave the country or cease their studies. Federal courts have temporarily restored students' records amidst ongoing legal battles.

ICE, integral to the management of international student compliance via the SEVIS database, announced plans to reconsider its policy framework. The announcement assured that terminated records would remain active until further policy development, offering a temporary respite for affected students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

