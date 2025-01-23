Left Menu

Border Security: A Call for Action Amid Controversy

Rohit Pawar, NCP-SCP leader, stresses the importance of bolstering India's border security after Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane's remarks on Saif Ali Khan's incident. Pawar urges strategic engagement with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, advocating for increased recruitment in security forces instead of provocative public statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:53 IST
NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar has emphasized the urgent need for strengthened border security, responding to comments made by Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane. Rane had cast doubt on the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, questioning its authenticity and suggesting that Khan might be acting.

Pawar proposed a constructive path forward, recommending that Rane meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to advocate for increased recruitment in the Border Security Force and the Army. "We need to reinforce our Border Security Force and expand our Army to enhance border security," Pawar urged.

Addressing the actions of Bangladeshis in Mumbai, Rane commented on the alleged incident involving Saif Ali Khan, casting aspersions on Khan's response. Rane further criticized NCP-SP leaders for prioritizing certain high-profile cases over others involving Hindu actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

