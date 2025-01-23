Trump Calls for Lower Oil Prices to End Conflict

In a strategic move at the World Economic Forum, U.S. President Donald Trump called upon Saudi Arabia and OPEC to reduce the cost of oil. Trump argued that a decrease in oil prices could potentially bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end.

The President stated that current high oil prices are a catalyst for the ongoing war, suggesting that alleviating these costs would halt the conflict immediately.

Additionally, Trump expressed his intention to negotiate an increase in Saudi investments in the United States, aiming to elevate the investment package from $600 billion to an ambitious $1 trillion.

(With inputs from agencies.)