Left Menu

Trump Calls for Lower Oil Prices to End Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Saudi Arabia and OPEC to reduce oil prices at the World Economic Forum, claiming it would end the Russia-Ukraine war. He also wants to increase a U.S. investment package with Saudi Arabia to $1 trillion, up from $600 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:00 IST
Trump Calls for Lower Oil Prices to End Conflict
Donald Trump

In a strategic move at the World Economic Forum, U.S. President Donald Trump called upon Saudi Arabia and OPEC to reduce the cost of oil. Trump argued that a decrease in oil prices could potentially bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end.

The President stated that current high oil prices are a catalyst for the ongoing war, suggesting that alleviating these costs would halt the conflict immediately.

Additionally, Trump expressed his intention to negotiate an increase in Saudi investments in the United States, aiming to elevate the investment package from $600 billion to an ambitious $1 trillion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025