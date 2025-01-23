Left Menu

World Bank's $20 Billion Boost for Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its pledge to provide USD 20 billion under a 10-year Country Partnership Framework, aiming to support Pakistan's inclusive and sustainable development. This plan focuses on human capital, private sector growth, climate-resilient projects, and IT-led initiatives.

Updated: 23-01-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:04 IST
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his appreciation to the World Bank on Thursday for a $20 billion pledge under the 10-year Country Partnership Framework.

The World Bank announced last week that the new framework aims to support inclusive and sustainable development in Pakistan with a strong emphasis on human capital and private sector growth.

Speaking at the framework's launch, Shehbaz highlighted the initiative's vision to transform Pakistan's economy, focusing on climate-resilient projects, poverty alleviation, and digitization. The World Bank's support has also spanned important projects from hydel power generation to Federal Board of Revenue reforms. Shehbaz extended thanks to the World Bank team, including President Ajay Banga and VP for South Asia Martin Raiser.

