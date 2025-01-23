Six-Hour Mega Block Disrupts Mumbai's Central Railway Lines

The Central Railway in Mumbai has announced a significant six-hour mega block affecting all its lines on the night of January 25th through to the early hours of the 26th. This suspension aims to accommodate the reconstruction efforts for the Carnac Bridge near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), according to the Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO).

The block will initiate at 11:30 pm on January 25th and conclude at 5:30 am on January 26th. During this period, operations on both the main and harbour lines will remain suspended, impacting local and some long-distance train services. Specifically, two notable mail express trains originally set to depart from CSMT will instead begin their journeys from Dadar station.

Suburban trains will also be affected, with the last train to Kasara departing CSMT at 10:45 pm and the last returning train leaving Kalyan at 9:16 pm. Additionally, the Harbour line's final services will be modified with constrained timings. In total, 14 long-distance services will experience disruptions, with 11 terminating early at Dadar. Train services from CSMT will not operate, enhancing the need for commuters to plan in advance during this maintenance period.

(With inputs from agencies.)