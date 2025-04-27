A Soldier's Legacy: Remembering Lt Gen S Pattabhiraman
Lieutenant General S Pattabhiraman, former Vice Chief of the Indian Army, passed away at 78. Esteemed for his leadership and service, he held various prestigious positions, including Army Commander of the Western Command. Tributes highlight his dedication, marking his legacy as an enduring inspiration.
Lieutenant General S Pattabhiraman, one of the Indian Army's distinguished leaders, has passed away at the age of 78. Known for his dedication and leadership, he was fondly remembered as a 'soldier at heart and a leader in spirit' by his peers and subordinates.
The Indian Army, in a statement on social media platform X, offered its deepest condolences to the late officer's family and recalled his substantial contributions to the force. Notably, Gen Pattabhiraman served the Army for four decades, during which he assumed critical roles.
Highlighting his illustrious career, the defence ministry noted Gen Pattabhiraman's tenure as the Army's Vice Chief, among other prestigious positions like the first Director General of Information Systems and the army commander of the Western Command. His death leaves an indelible mark on the military community, honoring a legacy of commitment and excellence.
