Left Menu

A Soldier's Legacy: Remembering Lt Gen S Pattabhiraman

Lieutenant General S Pattabhiraman, former Vice Chief of the Indian Army, passed away at 78. Esteemed for his leadership and service, he held various prestigious positions, including Army Commander of the Western Command. Tributes highlight his dedication, marking his legacy as an enduring inspiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 00:31 IST
A Soldier's Legacy: Remembering Lt Gen S Pattabhiraman
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General S Pattabhiraman, one of the Indian Army's distinguished leaders, has passed away at the age of 78. Known for his dedication and leadership, he was fondly remembered as a 'soldier at heart and a leader in spirit' by his peers and subordinates.

The Indian Army, in a statement on social media platform X, offered its deepest condolences to the late officer's family and recalled his substantial contributions to the force. Notably, Gen Pattabhiraman served the Army for four decades, during which he assumed critical roles.

Highlighting his illustrious career, the defence ministry noted Gen Pattabhiraman's tenure as the Army's Vice Chief, among other prestigious positions like the first Director General of Information Systems and the army commander of the Western Command. His death leaves an indelible mark on the military community, honoring a legacy of commitment and excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025