Catastrophe at Shahid Rajaei: Port Explosion Rocks Southern Iran

A catastrophic explosion at the Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran resulted in eight fatalities and injuries to roughly 750 individuals. The blast, associated with a chemical shipment for missile fuel, erupted alongside important nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Oman.

Authorities have not confirmed the explosion as an act of sabotage, yet security measures remain heightened. The shipment reportedly involved sodium perchlorate rocket fuel from China, meant to replenish missile stocks depleted in recent conflicts.

The incident underscores the region's volatility, highlighting risks in handling hazardous materials. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian extends his condolences, while international observers continue to scrutinize the unfolding situation amid an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)