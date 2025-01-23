FTSE 100 Flirts with Record Amid Market Uncertainty
The UK's FTSE 100 rose marginally as investors awaited clarity on U.S. trade policies. Despite some gains, shares like CMC Markets and IG Group saw declines. Economic data, corporate earnings, and upcoming monetary policy decisions are currently under investor focus.
The UK's FTSE 100 index saw a modest rise on Thursday, closing just shy of a new record high, fueled by investor anticipation regarding U.S. trade policy clarity. Key tech investments by President Trump further stimulated a global rally in tech shares.
Despite the index's gains, trading companies such as CMC Markets and IG Group experienced significant falls following underwhelming earnings forecasts. CMC Markets plunged 16.7%, while IG Group dropped 6.4%, despite improved profits. Additionally, other stocks like Inchcape and Associated British Foods reported declines due to downgraded ratings and lowered forecasts.
Looking ahead, investors are keeping a close eye on upcoming monetary policy decisions from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England. Recent data indicating a slowdown in UK inflation has solidified expectations of an interest rate cut by the BOE next month.

