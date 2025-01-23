Left Menu

FTSE 100 Flirts with Record Amid Market Uncertainty

The UK's FTSE 100 rose marginally as investors awaited clarity on U.S. trade policies. Despite some gains, shares like CMC Markets and IG Group saw declines. Economic data, corporate earnings, and upcoming monetary policy decisions are currently under investor focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:44 IST
FTSE 100 Flirts with Record Amid Market Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's FTSE 100 index saw a modest rise on Thursday, closing just shy of a new record high, fueled by investor anticipation regarding U.S. trade policy clarity. Key tech investments by President Trump further stimulated a global rally in tech shares.

Despite the index's gains, trading companies such as CMC Markets and IG Group experienced significant falls following underwhelming earnings forecasts. CMC Markets plunged 16.7%, while IG Group dropped 6.4%, despite improved profits. Additionally, other stocks like Inchcape and Associated British Foods reported declines due to downgraded ratings and lowered forecasts.

Looking ahead, investors are keeping a close eye on upcoming monetary policy decisions from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England. Recent data indicating a slowdown in UK inflation has solidified expectations of an interest rate cut by the BOE next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025