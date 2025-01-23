FTSE 100 Flirts with Record Amid Market Uncertainty

The UK's FTSE 100 index saw a modest rise on Thursday, closing just shy of a new record high, fueled by investor anticipation regarding U.S. trade policy clarity. Key tech investments by President Trump further stimulated a global rally in tech shares.

Despite the index's gains, trading companies such as CMC Markets and IG Group experienced significant falls following underwhelming earnings forecasts. CMC Markets plunged 16.7%, while IG Group dropped 6.4%, despite improved profits. Additionally, other stocks like Inchcape and Associated British Foods reported declines due to downgraded ratings and lowered forecasts.

Looking ahead, investors are keeping a close eye on upcoming monetary policy decisions from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England. Recent data indicating a slowdown in UK inflation has solidified expectations of an interest rate cut by the BOE next month.

