Political Leaders Slam Government Over LPG Price Hike Amid Inflation Concerns

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav lambasted the central government on Tuesday, criticizing the recent hike in LPG cylinder prices. He denounced the decision as favoring the wealthy, while neglecting the needs of the poor, as inflation continues to surge under the current administration.

On Monday, Union Minister Hardeep Puri announced a Rs 50 increase in the price of LPG cylinders, effective from Tuesday. Both Ujjwala beneficiaries and other consumers are affected, with prices rising to Rs 550 and Rs 853 respectively. Puri assured that the decision would be reviewed every two to three weeks.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also condemned the price hike, questioning if it is the stoves or people's hunger that should burn. Concurrently, excise duties on diesel and petrol have been raised by Rs 2 per litre, despite declining crude prices, a move expected to burden consumers further.

(With inputs from agencies.)