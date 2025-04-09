RBI Projects Lower Inflation Amid Positive Economic Indicators
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised its inflation projection for the fiscal year, lowering it to 4% from 4.2% due to favorable agricultural output and declining crude oil prices. The CPI-based inflation saw a decline from 5.2% in December 2024 to 3.6% in February 2025.
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank of India has announced a significant reduction in its inflation projection for the current fiscal year, attributing the optimistic outlook to strong agricultural yields and a dip in crude oil prices.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra revealed that CPI-based headline retail inflation experienced a downturn, dropping from 5.2% in late 2024 to 3.6% in early 2025. A decisive positive shift in food inflation underpins the overall positive inflation outlook.
Despite the drop in inflation expectations, global market uncertainties and potential weather disruptions remain concerns. The RBI aims for sustained inflation control aligning with a projected 4% inflation rate by the end of the fiscal year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Advancements in Manipur Agriculture Highlighted at State Krishi Mela 2025
Israel's $950 Million Wastewater Initiative Aims at Sustainable Agriculture
Agriculture 4.0: AIoT-based system for bird detection cuts energy use
Punjab Budget FY26: Rs 9,992 cr allocated for providing power subsidy to agriculture sector.
Boosting Agriculture: Govt's Big Fertiliser Subsidy Push