FTSE 100 Edges Towards New High Amid Market Uncertainty

The UK's leading stock index, the FTSE 100, saw a modest rise on Thursday, closing just shy of a new record amid a backdrop of investor uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies.

While the FTSE 100 inched up 0.2% to 8,565 points after touching an all-time high the previous day, the midcap FTSE 250 slipped by 0.2%. Investors took solace in Trump refraining from immediate tariff impositions and his announcement of significant investments in artificial intelligence, fueling a global tech share rally.

Attention now turns to key economic indicators and corporate earnings, with traders anticipating crucial monetary policy decisions from major central banks. Additionally, weak performance reports led to significant stock drops for CMC Markets, IG Group, and Inchcape, while expectations are geared towards a potential interest rate cut by the Bank of England.

