Left Menu

Amanda Knox's Slander Conviction Upheld by Italy's Supreme Court

Italy's highest court upheld the slander conviction of Amanda Knox, an American involved in the infamous 2007 murder case of her British flatmate. Knox was sentenced to three years after accusing Congolese bar owner Patrick Lumumba of the crime during legal proceedings in Florence last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 24-01-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 00:22 IST
Amanda Knox's Slander Conviction Upheld by Italy's Supreme Court
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a significant judicial ruling, Italy's Supreme Court has confirmed the slander conviction of Amanda Knox, the American implicated in a notorious murder case. This decision comes as a pivotal point in Knox's legal saga, which has drawn international attention over the years.

The court's ruling upholds a three-year sentence handed down by an appeals court in Florence last year. Knox was found guilty of falsely accusing Patrick Lumumba, a Congolese bar owner, of the murder of her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Perugia in 2007.

This development marks another chapter in the extensive legal proceedings that have surrounded Knox since the incident. The case has experienced numerous court decisions and media coverage, reflecting its complexity and the significant public interest it continues to generate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025