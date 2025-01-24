Amanda Knox's Slander Conviction Upheld by Italy's Supreme Court

In a significant judicial ruling, Italy's Supreme Court has confirmed the slander conviction of Amanda Knox, the American implicated in a notorious murder case. This decision comes as a pivotal point in Knox's legal saga, which has drawn international attention over the years.

The court's ruling upholds a three-year sentence handed down by an appeals court in Florence last year. Knox was found guilty of falsely accusing Patrick Lumumba, a Congolese bar owner, of the murder of her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Perugia in 2007.

This development marks another chapter in the extensive legal proceedings that have surrounded Knox since the incident. The case has experienced numerous court decisions and media coverage, reflecting its complexity and the significant public interest it continues to generate.

(With inputs from agencies.)