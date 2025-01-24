Left Menu

Ukraine's Security Talks: Peacekeepers, Energy, and Strategic Alliances

Ukraine is in early talks with allies about deploying foreign peacekeeping troops as part of security guarantees. While the exact troop numbers remain unspecified, the discussions focus on ensuring sustainable peace in collaboration with Europe and the U.S. A key strategy is reducing European dependency on Russian oil.

Updated: 24-01-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 00:51 IST
In ongoing discussions with its allies, Kyiv is exploring the possibility of deploying a foreign troop contingent in Ukraine as a part of its security guarantees, the foreign ministry stated on Thursday. While talks are still in their nascent stages and specific troop numbers remain open, Ukraine stresses the need for reliable security arrangements involving both Europe and the United States.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the potential inclusion of 200,000 European peacekeepers, although he has clarified that any number would be contingent on the overall size of Ukraine's military forces, which currently consist of approximately 800,000 personnel. However, Russia has voiced opposition to any NATO peacekeeping intervention, labeling it as a risk for an uncontrollable escalation.

In the backdrop of these military discussions, Zelenskiy has reiterated the importance of reducing Europe's dependence on Russian energy, particularly oil, as a vital aspect of securing Ukrainian sovereignty and accountability from Russia. Advocacy for a firmer price cap on Russian oil, backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, stands as a significant strategy to destabilize Russia's war financing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

