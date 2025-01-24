Left Menu

Trump Orders Declassification of Historic Assassination Files

President Donald Trump signed an order to declassify files on the assassinations of John F. Kennedy Jr., Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. This move signals a significant step in transparency over these pivotal historical events.

In a notable move towards greater transparency, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an order aimed at declassifying files related to major historical assassinations. These include the high-profile cases of former president John F. Kennedy Jr., Robert Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., an aide to the president confirmed.

The decision marks a significant step in unveiling the details behind these decades-old events that have captured the nation's curiosity and fueled countless conspiracy theories. Historians and the public alike have long awaited insight into these tragic occurrences, hoping to understand more about the circumstances that surrounded them.

The declassification of these files is expected to shed light on the intricate layers of these cases, potentially altering public perceptions and historical narratives. It also highlights the administration's commitment to transparency concerning significant national history.

