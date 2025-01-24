Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Embraces Legacy of Devi Ahilya Bai in Maheshwar Meeting
The Madhya Pradesh government will hold a cabinet meeting in Maheshwar to honor Devi Ahilyabai's legacy. Chief Minister Yadav highlights her governance and welfare contributions. The event includes rituals and interactions with local weavers, aiming to foster a new era of good governance.
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh government is set to convene a cabinet meeting in Maheshwar, Khargone district, recognized as the city of Devi Ahilya Bai, on Friday. Chief Minister Yadav paid homage to Devi Ahilyabai, lauding her legacy of governance and public welfare. "It's a privilege to celebrate the 300th birth anniversary of Maharani Ahilyabai of the Holkar Kingdom," he remarked with reverence.
Highlighting her vision of Akhand Bharat, the Chief Minister noted Devi Ahilyabai's generosity despite ruling a small kingdom. Under Mughal dominion, she founded community food centers, ghats, and temples, exemplifying liberal governance. "Her resilience through personal tragedies, maintaining hope and governance, remains unparalleled in the last 300 years," Yadav stated.
Her introduction of Maheshwari sarees for employment and contribution to agricultural irrigation remains relevant. "Today, as we honor her on the Narmada banks, we stride into a new governance era," Yadav affirmed. The meeting includes rituals at Maheshwar Ghat and tributes to her statue. Saplings will be planted, and engagements with Maheshwari saree weavers, alongside Cabinet visits to Devi Ahilyabai's palace, are planned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav Embraces Sanatan Culture in Education
CM Yadav Reviews Progress of Kanh Diversion Project for Simhastha-2028
Three labourers, trapped under debris after well collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, have died: CM Yadav.
CM Yadav Unveils Dr. Ambedkar Flyover: A Step Towards Bhopal's Urban Transformation