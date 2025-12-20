Championing the Indianisation of Law: Justice Maheshwari's Vision
Justice Dinesh Maheshwari advocates for the Indianisation of India's legal system, highlighting the importance of the nation's diversity, humane values, and authentic intelligence over artificial intelligence. During a lecture, he emphasized the enduring strength of Indian civilization. Kerala Governor also stressed the propagation of the rich values of the Indian knowledge system.
Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Chairman of India's Law Commission, has made a call for 'Indianisation' of the legal system.
Speaking during a lecture on 'Indian Knowledge System and Constitution' at Lok Bhavan, the retired Supreme Court judge highlighted the enduring nature of Indian civilisation.
Maheshwari noted that India's strength lies in its diversity, which fosters tolerance, acceptance, and non-violence. He emphasized replacing Artificial Intelligence with 'Authentic Intelligence' to uphold humane values.
At the event, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar stressed sharing India's centuries-old civilisational values, linking them with constitutional principles.
