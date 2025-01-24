Indian Sugar Export Struggles Amid Premium Pricing

Indian traders find themselves in a predicament as they attempt to finalize sugar export contracts. Despite New Delhi's authorization to export 1 million metric tons, mills are demanding premiums over London prices, leaving overseas buyers hesitant to commit, according to trade sources.

The world's second-largest sugar producer, India, is experiencing a slowdown in shipments, a situation that has kept global sugar prices buoyant after reaching a three-year low. India recently permitted the export of 1 million tons to boost local prices and offload surplus stocks, but local rates surged by nearly 10%, prompting mills to seek significant export premiums.

Mumbai-based dealers report that mills are not rushing to sign deals, anticipating a rise in global prices. Traders have contracted 20,000 tonnes of sugar for February shipment at $490 to $510 per ton, surpassing London futures by $10 to $25. This situation highlights the complexity of India's position as a major sugar exporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)