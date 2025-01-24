Saudi Arabia and the U.S.: A $600 Billion Investment Announcement

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Saudi Arabia's Economy Minister, Faisal al-Ibrahim, announced an ambitious $600 billion investment and trade pact with the United States. The announcement, driven by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, highlights expanded procurement from both the public and private sectors.

This significant move underlines a continued focus on bolstering Saudi Arabia's economic ties with the U.S., reflecting a comprehensive strategy that spans various industries and sectors. The endeavor is set to invigorate economic growth and foster bilateral relations.

In addition to the investment announcement, al-Ibrahim reiterated Saudi Arabia and OPEC's commitment to long-term oil market stability, amidst questions about potential oil price reductions in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)