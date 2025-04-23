Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Strengthen Ties Amidst Kashmir Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman denounced the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir as they co-chaired the Strategic Partnership Council in a drive to enhance bilateral relations.

Modi, who had arrived in Jeddah on a two-day visit, postponed his meeting to evaluate the situation in Kashmir where a deadly attack claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists. This atrocity marks the most severe incident in the area since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

After bilateral talks and skipping an official dinner, Modi decided to cut his visit short and return to India Tuesday night. His visit focused on fostering cooperation between both nations, as evidenced by the signing of multiple MoUs. His return underscores the seriousness with which India views the ongoing terrorism challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)