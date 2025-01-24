Left Menu

Stocks Wobble Amid Trade Tensions and Earnings Insights

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Friday as uncertainties regarding President Trump's trade policies lingered. Investors eagerly awaited economic data and corporate earnings results. Market anticipation revolved around changes in tariffs and their potential consequences on inflation and interest rates, with a focus on upcoming earnings and economic indicators.

U.S. stock index futures saw a dip on Friday amid heightened uncertainty surrounding President Trump's trade policies. Investors keenly awaited data releases and corporate earnings reports to gauge economic health.

At 5:47 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis dropped by 78 points or 0.17%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-minis fell by 12 points (0.20%) and 46.5 points (0.21%) respectively. Investor anxiety over potential tariffs persisted, especially after Trump hinted at surcharges without clear details.

Market participants remain anxious about possible tariff announcements on major trading partners like Mexico, Canada, China, and the EU. Any imposition could instigate a global trade war, affecting inflation and Federal Reserve interest rate policies. Investors also focused on surveys regarding manufacturing and services activity, as well as consumer sentiment data from the University of Michigan. Boeing's premarket activities also drew attention with its expected fourth-quarter loss amidst ongoing production, supply chain, and regulatory struggles.

