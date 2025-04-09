India Invites UK Investors to Tap into Booming Banking Sector

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended a warm invitation to UK investors, advocating for foreign banks to seize the compelling growth prospects within India. Speaking at the India-UK Investor Roundtable, Sitharaman underscored India's balanced policy framework and burgeoning middle class as catalysts for economic expansion.

Highlighting India's projected ascendancy to becoming the sixth-largest insurance market by 2032, Sitharaman noted the nation's significant reforms aimed at easing business regulations. The minister revealed updates on the Indian securities market's T+1 settlement system and showcased the GIFT-IFSC as an appealing offshore zone for investment.

Amid the ongoing Free Trade Agreement negotiations, the dialogue stressed the critical role of fintech, with India's digital economy contributing significantly to GDP. UK investors responded enthusiastically, signaling a keen interest in deepening economic collaboration and trade development with India.

