India Invites UK Investors to Tap into Booming Banking Sector
During the India-UK Investor Roundtable in London, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the nation's rapid economic growth, particularly within the banking sector. She emphasized India's commitment to policy support and reform to attract foreign investment and outlined plans for growth in the insurance and fintech sectors.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended a warm invitation to UK investors, advocating for foreign banks to seize the compelling growth prospects within India. Speaking at the India-UK Investor Roundtable, Sitharaman underscored India's balanced policy framework and burgeoning middle class as catalysts for economic expansion.
Highlighting India's projected ascendancy to becoming the sixth-largest insurance market by 2032, Sitharaman noted the nation's significant reforms aimed at easing business regulations. The minister revealed updates on the Indian securities market's T+1 settlement system and showcased the GIFT-IFSC as an appealing offshore zone for investment.
Amid the ongoing Free Trade Agreement negotiations, the dialogue stressed the critical role of fintech, with India's digital economy contributing significantly to GDP. UK investors responded enthusiastically, signaling a keen interest in deepening economic collaboration and trade development with India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Assembly in Turmoil: Protests Over Women's Safety and Reservation Policies
US Universities Face Uncertainty Over International Student Policies
Separatism has become history in Kashmir. The unifying policies of Modi govt have tossed separatism out of J-K: Amit Shah.
The new Income Tax Bill will be taken up for discussion in next monsoon session of Parliament: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Debate Heats Up Over Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Rajya Sabha