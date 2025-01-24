Tragic Loss: Renowned Social Activist Pushpa Agashe Killed in Thane Accident

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Thane, social activist Pushpa Agashe (73) lost her life after being struck by a private bus while returning from her morning walk at Teen Hath Naka on Thursday. Agashe was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The police have arrested the bus driver, Mohammad Shahabuddin Shaikh (59), following a review of CCTV footage from the area. Charges against Shaikh include causing death by negligence and rash driving under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, officials reported.

Agashe, a recipient of the Department of Atomic Energy's best employee award, dedicated her life to social causes like organ donation awareness, supporting blind students, and promoting plastic waste reduction. Her tragic death marks a significant loss for the community she served tirelessly.

