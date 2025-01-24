Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Renowned Social Activist Pushpa Agashe Killed in Thane Accident

Pushpa Agashe, a respected social activist, was tragically killed in Thane after being hit by a private bus. Agashe, dedicated to causes such as organ donation and environmental awareness, had a notable career in the Department of Atomic Energy. The driver, Mohammad Shaikh, has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:51 IST
Tragic Loss: Renowned Social Activist Pushpa Agashe Killed in Thane Accident
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Thane, social activist Pushpa Agashe (73) lost her life after being struck by a private bus while returning from her morning walk at Teen Hath Naka on Thursday. Agashe was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The police have arrested the bus driver, Mohammad Shahabuddin Shaikh (59), following a review of CCTV footage from the area. Charges against Shaikh include causing death by negligence and rash driving under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, officials reported.

Agashe, a recipient of the Department of Atomic Energy's best employee award, dedicated her life to social causes like organ donation awareness, supporting blind students, and promoting plastic waste reduction. Her tragic death marks a significant loss for the community she served tirelessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025