Centre Backs Telangana's Power Grid Resilience with Rs 488 Crore Investment
The Centre has pledged Rs 488 crore to support enhanced power grid resilience in Telangana under nine new schemes via the Power System Development Fund. Union Minister Manohar Lal emphasized the need for Telangana to clear its DISCOMs dues and enhance financial health with the installation of smart meters.
The central government has committed to investing Rs 488 crore to bolster the resilience of Telangana's power grid. This announcement was made on Friday, emphasizing the need for a more reliable electricity supply across the state.
Union Minister for Power, Manohar Lal, highlighted the Centre's support for nine new schemes under the Power System Development Fund during a review meeting with Telangana's Chief Minister and state officials. He stressed the importance of the state government settling its legacy dues to DISCOMs as promised and ensuring timely payment of current dues.
The Centre will also assist in the installation of smart meters in government offices under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. Lal stated that improving the rating of Distribution Companies could lead to reduced interest costs, ultimately benefiting the financial health of the power sector.
