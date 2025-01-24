Safdarjung Hospital Pioneers CAR-T Cell Therapy in Indian Public Healthcare

VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi have achieved a significant medical milestone by successfully administering their first-ever Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. Under the leadership of Medical Superintendent Prof. Sandeep Bansal, the hospital has introduced this novel treatment targeting specific types of lymphoma and blood cancers.

This advanced immunotherapy employs genetically modified T-cells from the patient's immune system to more effectively target and eradicate cancerous cells. Particularly beneficial for individuals with non-Hodgkin lymphoma showing resistance to traditional therapies, CAR-T cell therapy has emerged as a transformative solution in cancer treatment.

Dr. Kaushal Kalra, head of the Department of Medical Oncology, reported that the first recipient, who was diagnosed with refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma, responded well to the treatment. This accomplishment not only marks Safdarjung Hospital as the pioneering central government facility in India to offer this advanced therapy but also enhances its stature as a leader in cancer care.

