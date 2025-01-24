Left Menu

Safdarjung Hospital Pioneers CAR-T Cell Therapy in Indian Public Healthcare

VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital successfully performed their inaugural CAR-T cell therapy for cancer treatment, marking a milestone in Indian public healthcare. Led by Prof. Sandeep Bansal and Dr. Kaushal Kalra, the hospital becomes the first central government institution in India to offer this advanced therapy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:01 IST
Safdarjung Hospital Pioneers CAR-T Cell Therapy in Indian Public Healthcare
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi have achieved a significant medical milestone by successfully administering their first-ever Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. Under the leadership of Medical Superintendent Prof. Sandeep Bansal, the hospital has introduced this novel treatment targeting specific types of lymphoma and blood cancers.

This advanced immunotherapy employs genetically modified T-cells from the patient's immune system to more effectively target and eradicate cancerous cells. Particularly beneficial for individuals with non-Hodgkin lymphoma showing resistance to traditional therapies, CAR-T cell therapy has emerged as a transformative solution in cancer treatment.

Dr. Kaushal Kalra, head of the Department of Medical Oncology, reported that the first recipient, who was diagnosed with refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma, responded well to the treatment. This accomplishment not only marks Safdarjung Hospital as the pioneering central government facility in India to offer this advanced therapy but also enhances its stature as a leader in cancer care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025