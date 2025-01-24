Left Menu

Tripura CM Unveils Revamped Youth-Centric Start-up Policy

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launches a revamped Start-up Policy aimed at empowering the youth by introducing diverse sectors and fostering entrepreneurship. Criticizing past government efforts, the CM underscores the importance of channeling youthful energy for national development and emphasizes banking support for inclusive growth.

Updated: 24-01-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:25 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha at the launch of the event. (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move to harness the potential of the youth, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday unveiled a revamped Start-up Policy at Pragna Bhavan. The initiative is designed to broaden opportunities across agriculture, bamboo, IT, and other sectors, fundamentally transforming the state's approach to youth empowerment.

During the launch, CM Saha emphasized that previous administrations failed to support the youth adequately, leaving them without direction. "This policy is an essential shift, created to channel youthful energy positively, guiding them towards becoming industrialists and entrepreneurs," he said, highlighting the crucial role of government support in this endeavor.

The policy, brought to life with inputs from prestigious institutes like IITs, IIMs, and NITs, aims to tackle unemployment and foster inclusive growth. Over 1.25 lakh bank branches are involved in ensuring diverse representation, with specific emphasis on Dalit, women, and Indigenous beneficiaries. CM Saha reiterated Prime Minister Modi's vision that the development of the youth is pivotal to national progress.

