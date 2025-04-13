Bamboo Revolution: IIT-Guwahati's Breakthrough in Defence Construction
Researchers at IIT Guwahati have developed advanced bamboo-based composites for construction, offering an eco-friendly substitute for metals and wood in defence applications. These composites, bullet-proof and possessing metal-like strength, hold potential for bunker and military structure production, promoting sustainability and local economy support.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking development at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, researchers have created bamboo-based composite materials that could potentially supplant conventional wood and metal components in constructing defence shelters and bunkers.
The innovative bamboo composites exhibit bending strength comparable to metallic elements and successfully withstand bullet impacts. These properties are currently under evaluation by the Indian Army, reflecting the materials' strategic importance.
Admeca Composites Pvt Ltd, a technological start-up incubated at IIT-Guwahati, has successfully fabricated and tested bamboo-based structural components at a laboratory scale. The team has pioneered the creation of six-feet structural components like I-section beams and flat panels using bamboo strips and epoxy resin, positioning bamboo as a sustainable alternative to traditional construction materials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
