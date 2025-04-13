Left Menu

Bamboo Revolution: IIT-Guwahati's Breakthrough in Defence Construction

Researchers at IIT Guwahati have developed advanced bamboo-based composites for construction, offering an eco-friendly substitute for metals and wood in defence applications. These composites, bullet-proof and possessing metal-like strength, hold potential for bunker and military structure production, promoting sustainability and local economy support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 16:15 IST
Bamboo Revolution: IIT-Guwahati's Breakthrough in Defence Construction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, researchers have created bamboo-based composite materials that could potentially supplant conventional wood and metal components in constructing defence shelters and bunkers.

The innovative bamboo composites exhibit bending strength comparable to metallic elements and successfully withstand bullet impacts. These properties are currently under evaluation by the Indian Army, reflecting the materials' strategic importance.

Admeca Composites Pvt Ltd, a technological start-up incubated at IIT-Guwahati, has successfully fabricated and tested bamboo-based structural components at a laboratory scale. The team has pioneered the creation of six-feet structural components like I-section beams and flat panels using bamboo strips and epoxy resin, positioning bamboo as a sustainable alternative to traditional construction materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025