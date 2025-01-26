UN rights office raises alarm over escalating violence in occupied West Bank

OHCHR spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan added that the Israeli military operation in and around the Jenin refugee camp had involved “disproportionate” use of force, including airstrikes and shootings that reportedly targeted unarmed residents.

“The deadly Israeli operations in recent days raise serious concerns about unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including methods and means developed for war fighting, in violation of international human rights law, norms and standards applicable to law enforcement operations.”

OHCHR verified that at least 12 Palestinians – most reportedly unarmed – have been killed since Tuesday and a further 40 injured. Those injured include a doctor and two nurses, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Obligation to protect civilians

Mr. Al-Kheetan reiterated that Israel, as the occupying power, has a responsibility under international law to protect civilians living under occupation.

He stressed the need for investigations into alleged unlawful killings, warning that a lack of accountability risks perpetuating violence.

“All killings in a law enforcement context must be thoroughly and independently investigated and those responsible for unlawful killings must be held to account,” he said.

“By persistently failing, over the years, to hold accountable members of its security forces responsible for unlawful killings, Israel is not only violating its obligations under international law, but risks encouraging the recurrence of such killings,” he warned.

Impact on communities

The ongoing violence has displaced over 3,000 families in Jenin, and essential services such as water and electricity have been severely disrupted for weeks.

The Israeli military has closed off major entrances to Palestinian cities, including Hebron, restricting movement, and paralyzing daily life. Thirteen new iron gates have reportedly been installed at other towns’ entrances across the West Bank.

Briefing the Security Council on Thursday, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher also warned of record-high levels of casualties, displacement and access restrictions, since October 2023.

Settler violence and settlement expansion

Beyond military operations, there has been an uptick in settler attacks on Palestinian villages and the stoning of vehicles, in which several Palestinians have been injured.

Houses and vehicles have been set on fire, according to the OHCHR spokesperson.

He also voiced concern over some Israeli officials’ repeated comments about plans for further settlement expansion – in breach of international law.

“We call for an immediate end to the violence in the West Bank. We also call on all parties, including third States with influence, to do everything in their power to ensure peace is achieved in the region,” Mr. Al-Kheetan stated.

He reiterated High Commissioner Volker Türk’s call for Israel to halt settlement expansion and evacuate all settlements as required by international law.

“We call on all parties, including third States with influence, to do everything in their power to ensure peace is achieved in the region,” Mr. Al-Kheetan urged.

Relief efforts continue in Gaza

Meanwhile, in Gaza, the UN alongside humanitarian partners continues to support communities in need across the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, 339 trucks carrying vital aid entered the enclave, according to aid coordination office, OCHA, with assistance focused on food, water and hygiene supplies.

Since the ceasefire took effect six days ago, more than 200,000 food parcels have been distributed to 130 sites, with aid reaching families in areas like Jabalya, in North Gaza governorate, that had been besieged for months.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has also provided water trucking and hygiene kits to 5,000 people in Jabalya.