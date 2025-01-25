Left Menu

Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji's 76th Birthday: A Celebration of Devotion and Service

Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj's 76th birthday will be marked by grandeur at the Maha Kumbh 2025. Celebrations include a grand Yagya and the distribution of traditional delicacies to reflect his teachings. Spiritual leaders will unite to honor Swami's service and contributions to Sanatan Dharma.

Swami Govind Dev Giri's 76th Birthday to be celebrated during Maha Kumbh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, a revered spiritual leader and pivotal figure in the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi and Mathura Krishna Janmbhoomi Trusts, is all set to commemorate his 76th birthday amid the grandeur and spirituality of the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The event promises to draw the presence of India's foremost saints.

The two-day event, which began on January 24, features a grand Yagya at the Guru Karuna Kumbh Mela Shivir, aiming to invoke divine peace and prosperity. Hundreds of devotees and spiritual leaders are participating, creating a potent atmosphere of collective prayer. In an act of service, 7500 puran polis will be prepared and distributed, mirroring the Swami's teachings of sharing and nurturing through devotion.

Highlighting Sanatan Dharma's unity, the celebrations will gather India's most respected saints. They will engage with devotees in spiritual discussions, offering guidance on the path of dharma. Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj will also partake in a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam, symbolizing purification and spiritual elevation.

The celebrations honor Swami Govind Dev Giri's dedication to Sanatan Dharma and significant contributions to Hindu spirituality. Organized by the Abhay Bhutada Foundation, the event, supported by spiritual organizations like Learn Gita and Sant Shri Onkarnath Gurukul, is expected to attract thousands of devotees from across the nation.

Marking the ongoing Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13 and spans until February 26, the festivities fall alongside key bathing dates, including Mauni Amavasya and Maha Shivaratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

