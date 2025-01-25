Left Menu

Uttarakhand Unveils Nation's Third Largest Shooting Range for National Games

The third-largest shooting range in India is being constructed at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun for the 38th National Games. With a capacity of 160 targets, this facility aims to bolster Uttarakhand's status in national and international shooting events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:50 IST
Uttarakhand Unveils Nation's Third Largest Shooting Range for National Games
Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The third largest shooting range in India is being established at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, to host the upcoming 38th National Games. This state-of-the-art venue is set to become the third largest in terms of target capacity following Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range and MP Shooting Range in Bhopal.

The newly installed range boasts a capacity of 160 targets, potentially transforming Uttarakhand into a key destination for both national and international shooting competitions. The range will feature 60 targets each for the 10 and 25-meter events and 40 targets for the 50-meter category, aligning Uttarakhand with Delhi and Bhopal in terms of shooting capacity.

Assistant Coach of the Indian National Para Shooting Team, Arun Singh, praised the initiative, highlighting it as a significant stride forward for the state's sports facilities. The modern machines, first used post-Paris Olympics, underscore the project's ambition. The 38th National Games, set to take place from January 28 to February 14, 2025, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will showcase 10,000 participants across 38 disciplines, marking Uttarakhand's inaugural hosting role since being selected in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025