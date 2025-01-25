Uttarakhand Unveils Nation's Third Largest Shooting Range for National Games

The third largest shooting range in India is being established at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, to host the upcoming 38th National Games. This state-of-the-art venue is set to become the third largest in terms of target capacity following Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range and MP Shooting Range in Bhopal.

The newly installed range boasts a capacity of 160 targets, potentially transforming Uttarakhand into a key destination for both national and international shooting competitions. The range will feature 60 targets each for the 10 and 25-meter events and 40 targets for the 50-meter category, aligning Uttarakhand with Delhi and Bhopal in terms of shooting capacity.

Assistant Coach of the Indian National Para Shooting Team, Arun Singh, praised the initiative, highlighting it as a significant stride forward for the state's sports facilities. The modern machines, first used post-Paris Olympics, underscore the project's ambition. The 38th National Games, set to take place from January 28 to February 14, 2025, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will showcase 10,000 participants across 38 disciplines, marking Uttarakhand's inaugural hosting role since being selected in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)