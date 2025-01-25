Uttarakhand's Bold New Step Towards Becoming Drug-Free

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has intensified efforts to make the state drug-free by launching a comprehensive campaign aligned with the vision of Nasha Mukti Devbhoomi. Directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the campaign aims to eradicate narcotics use through systematic disposal and crackdown operations.

Virtually attending a recent program, Dhami instructed the state's officers to enhance their efforts in combating drug addiction. The Uttarakhand Police have initiated rigorous measures including the formation of an Anti-Narcotics Task Force at multiple levels to curb drug smuggling and sales, accompanied by public awareness initiatives.

The Drug Disposal Fortnight is a significant element of this campaign, witnessing disposal activities and seizures of substantial quantities of narcotics valued in crores. The government aims to raise awareness about drug dangers through these actions while implementing severe penalties against offenders. Financial investigations are underway to freeze assets acquired through drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)