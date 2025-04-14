Customs Foil Drug Smuggling at Airport

The Customs Department has successfully intercepted a woman attempting to smuggle 1,190 grams of ganja at the international airport on Monday.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, the suspect was apprehended after the Air Intelligence Unit spotted suspicious images on the x-ray scan of her luggage. She had arrived on a Thai Lion Airways flight from Bangkok.

The contraband, valued at Rs 35.7 lakh, was discovered in her check-in baggage. A case has been filed, and she is currently in judicial custody while further investigations are underway.

