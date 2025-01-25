SBI Payments and Pine Labs Forge Stronger Alliance for Digital Payment Revolution

Mumbai, January 25, 2025 – In a significant move to boost digital payments across India, SBI Payments and Pine Labs have announced an expanded strategic alliance. This partnership builds on their 12-year collaboration, aiming to enhance merchant capabilities with comprehensive digital solutions and seamless payment methods.

SBI Payments, a joint venture between State Bank of India and Hitachi Payment Services, combines its extensive distribution network with Pine Labs' tailored merchant commerce solutions. The duo powers over 200,000 digital checkout points nationwide, focusing on accelerating digital commerce adoption and financial inclusion.

The strengthened alliance promises enhanced operations for merchants through a comprehensive digitisation suite, while consumers benefit from convenience and secure payment options. This collaboration is set to redefine tech-driven point-of-sale solutions, marking a major step forward in India's digital payment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)