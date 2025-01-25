Himachal Pradesh Celebrates Statehood Day with Cultural Significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Statehood Day. Using social media platform X, Modi celebrated the state's natural beauty and heritage, expressing hopes for its continued rapid progress.

The Raj Bhavan of Himachal Pradesh not only celebrated its own foundation day but also those of Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram on January 24. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla presided over the event, lauding the initiative as part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' campaign, drawing a parallel to a mini-Kumbh for its cultural and national significance.

Shukla emphasized the importance of these gatherings for cultural exchange, thanking Prime Minister Modi for starting this tradition. As he looked to future celebrations, he extended wishes for Republic Day and encouraged all to take pride in their festivals, which embody collective heritage and identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)