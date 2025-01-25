Tension Eases with Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange

In a significant development, Hamas has made public a list of 200 Palestinian prisoners slated for release by Israel, with the exchange set for Saturday. This move serves as part of a ceasefire arrangement between Hamas and Israel.

The agreement will see the release of four female Israeli soldiers held by Hamas, highlighting a mutual de-escalation of tensions. The listed Palestinian prisoners include long-serving inmates, some of whom are serving extensive sentences.

Brokering such exchanges is seen as a crucial step toward maintaining the fragile peace between the two entities, potentially paving the way for further negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)