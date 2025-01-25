Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Highlights Spiritual Unity at Mahakumbh Celebration

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a gathering in Prayagraj, expressing gratitude for Mahakumbh 2025 and emphasizing the event's message of unity. He noted the record participation in holy dips at Triveni Sangam and emphasized the gathering as a symbol of harmony and spiritual connection beyond sects and divisions.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a speech at the 'All India Avadhoot Bhesh Barah Panth-Yogi Mahasabha' in Prayagraj, stressing the significance of Mahakumbh 2025. He highlighted the historic gathering at the sacred Triveni Sangam for Paush Purnima, with Prime Minister Modi lauding India's leadership in the 21st century.

The Chief Minister emphasized Mahakumbh as a global spiritual gathering that welcomes diverse participants with a promise of unity and rich traditions. He noted that 10 crore devotees have so far participated in the sacred dip, expecting the number to climb to 45 crores in the coming days.

Adityanath underscored the importance of the Mahakumbh's message of unity and togetherness, transcending religious boundaries under the teachings of Sanatana Dharma. He called for the congregation to send a global message of harmony and oneness, symbolizing the divine purity and collective spirit of the event.

